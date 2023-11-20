Watch CBS News
Researchers may have discovered why people get a "red wine headache"

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Many of us will be reaching for that "bottle of red" on Thanksgiving Day, but some will suffer soon after with a throbbing headache. 

Scientists may now have a clue why.

The so-called "red wine headache" can occur within 30 minutes to three hours after drinking even a small amount.  

Researchers at the University of California, Davis have discovered that a flavanol found naturally in red wines can interfere with the proper metabolism of alcohol which can lead to a headache, as well as nausea and flushing.  

The compound is an antioxidant which can have health benefits but when combined with alcohol, it can cause a problem.  

Scientists will now launch a small clinical trial to see whether wines with more or less of this flavanol trigger red wine headaches in humans.

