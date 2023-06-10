Yankees fans celebrate foul ball versus Red Sox thinking it was walk-off home run

NEW YORK – Fans in the bleachers at Yankee Stadium celebrated a walk-off win over the rival Red Sox Friday night with high fives and beer showers. There was just one problem.

With the Red Sox clinging to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and two runners on base, Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe ripped a Kenley Jansen pitch to left field.

The ball hooked foul, but cell phone video from the bleachers showed that most of the fans didn't know that was the case.

Yankees fans showered everyone with beer on an Anthony Volpe foul ball pic.twitter.com/YT0zNNfbmt — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 10, 2023

One pitch later, Jansen retired Volpe on a harmless popout to seal the 3-2 Red Sox win.

Boston and New York get back to action Saturday at 7:35 p.m.