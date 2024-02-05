Boston Red Sox "Truck Day" is here after a very quiet offseason

BOSTON -- The infield inside Fenway Park may be a bit frozen, but baseball is in the air outside of the home of the Red Sox. Monday is "Truck Day," signaling the unofficial start of spring training for Boston's baseball team.

While the excitement around the team is pretty low following an offseason that didn't move the needle, the Red Sox equipment truck will be going "full throttle" -- within the speed limit, of course -- to Fort Myers, Florida by Monday afternoon. Crews began loading the truck around 7 a.m. Monday morning, and once it's jampacked with anything and everything the team will need for spring training, it will begin it's 1,480-mile trip down south.

Here's a rundown of just some of the items that will be loaded onto the 53-foot truck and brought down to Fort Myers:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 batting practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche is not listed on the ledger, but will no doubt try to sneak aboard before it departs.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche films a video with Boston Red Sox mascots, Wally the Green Monster and Tessie the Green Monster in front of the spring training equipment truck in 2023. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The annual Truck Day celebration began in 2003, and for the 27th straight year, Milford native Al Hartz will be behind the wheel of the equipment truck. There is one added pitstop on his route this year: The truck will stop at Polar Park in Worcester on Monday afternoon, where WooSox mascots and fans will also hold a send-off celebration.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Feb. 14, with the team's first full-squad workout set for Feb. 19.