Red Sox place second baseman Trevor Story on 10-day injured list with right hand contusion

BOSTON -- The Red Sox biggest acquisition this past offseason is now on the injured list.

Boston placed second baseman Trevor Story on the 10-day IL on Saturday with a right hand contusion. To take his spot on the active roster, the team called up catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester before Saturday's game against the Yankees.

According to the team, Story's injured list stint is backdated to July 14.

Story, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the team in March, suffered a right hand contusion against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night when he was hit by a pitch while taking a swing. Since then, he has been held out of the lineup for the last four games.

The 29-year-old Story was a two-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies before signing with Boston. In 81 games this season, he is batting .221 with a .423 slugging percentage. While both numbers are below his career averages, he has hit 15 home runs and played a Gold Glove-caliber second base, which is a new position for him. He also leads the team with 58 RBIs.

Jeter Downs will get the start at second on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Wong joins the Red Sox having hit .266 for Worcester this season with six home runs.