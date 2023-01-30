Red Sox trading Matt Barnes to Marlins

BOSTON -- Matt Barnes' time with the Red Sox is officially coming to a close.

That much was assumed after the team designated him for assignment last week, but the veteran reliever is now heading to the Miami Marlins in a trade, according to Ken Rosenthal. Miami will send Richard Bleier to Boston in return.

Barnes was drafted by the Red Sox with the 19th overall pick out of UConn in 2011. He debuted in 2014 and spent nine seasons coming out of the Boston bullpen, making 429 appearances (second in franchise history) and racking up a 32-30 record with 47 saves. He was a major piece out of the pen during Boston's 2018 run to a World Series title, allowing just one run over 8.2 innings.

He took over as Red Sox closer in 2021 and made his first All-Star team as he racked up 19 saves before the break. The team rewarded Barnes with a two-year, $18.75 million contract extension that included a team option for the 2024 season. That deal was seen as a bargain at the time.

But it all went downhill for Barnes after the All-Star Game. He had five saves the rest of the way, with his final save of the season on Aug. 4. He lost two games and blew two saves along the way, sporting a 9.26 ERA over the final two months of the season. He lost his job as closer, and was left off the team's initial postseason roster.

Barnes' struggles continued in 2022, when he had a 4.31 ERA and 1.437 WHIP over 44 games. He missed two months of action with a shoulder injury.

He did look better to close 2022, with a 1.59 ERA over his final 24 appearances, but the Red Sox are opting to move on from their former closer. The team added veteran closer Kenley Jansen along with setup men Chris Martin and Joely Rodriguez over the offseason, and must feel pretty good of their crop of relievers heading into 2023.

Bleier, 35, has pitched in the majors for the Yankees, Orioles and Marlins, compiling a 14-6 record and 3.06 ERA in 308 career appearances (299.2) innings. Last year, he was 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 1.441 WHIP in 55 appearances for the Marlins.