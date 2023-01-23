Red Sox tickets go on sale Friday, team announces several giveaways for first half of season

BOSTON -- Red Sox fans don't seem to be too eager to get to Fenway Park this season. But that might make life easier for those who do want to go to the old ballpark when tickets go on sale later this week.

Tickets for Opening Day and games through June 4 will go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m., the Red Sox announced Monday. Tickets will be sold online, with tickets starting as low as $20.

The team also announced a handful of giveaways for the first half of the season:

March 30 – All fans will receive a Red Sox Schedule magnet, presented by Gulf.

Expectations are low for the Red Sox after the team finished last season at 78-84, good for last place in the AL East. The Boston brass was met with loud boos when they addressed the crowd at the team's Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield.

The Red Sox will open the 2023 season at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, March 30.