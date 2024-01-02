Red Sox announce dates for Truck Day, first workouts of Spring Training

BOSTON -- There isn't much buzz around the Red Sox at the moment, but Spring Training is just around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida in just over six weeks.

We'll see if new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow adds a few more pitchers to the mix before that first workout.

Before anyone can report for duty, the Red Sox will need to get the team's equipment out of Fenway Park and down to JetBlue Park. So on Monday, Feb. 5, everything the team needs will be loaded onto a big truck outside of Fenway and then begins its trek to Florida on what is known as "Truck Day."

Boston pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at JetBlue Park on Wednesday, Feb. 14, followed by the first full-squad workout on Monday, Feb. 19. Between those two workouts, the team will also hold an open house at JetBlue Park on Saturday, Feb. 17, where fans will be welcomed in to walk around the park and the grounds.

All workouts during Spring Training are free and open to the public as well.

The Red Sox will begin their spring schedule when they take on the Northeastern Huskies at JetBlue Park on Friday, Feb. 23. Boston will play 17 games at their spring stadium, with tickets going on sale Friday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. on the team's website.

While top prospects will be highlighted throughout Boston's spring slate, the Red Sox will field a team of their best prospects for a seven-inning exhibition against the Braves' top prospects at JetBlue Park on Saturday, March 16 as part of MLB's "Spring Breakout" initiative.

The Red Sox will open their 2024 season on Thursday, March 28 against the Mariners in Seattle.