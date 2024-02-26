Red Sox remain somewhat linked to Jordan Montgomery, who remains unsigned

BOSTON -- Spring training games are underway across Major League Baseball, but Jordan Montgomery remains without a new baseball home.

The 31-year-old left-hander has been looking to cash in on the best season of his career by finding a team willing to give him a top-of-the-market deal. Thus far in the winter, though, he's yet to find that partner.

And so, the cost-conscious Boston Red Sox continue to lurk, hoping to capitalize on what may be a depressed market for the pitcher.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Red Sox "recently" spoke to Montgomery over Zoom.

The Red Sox had a zoom meeting with Jordan Montgomery recently. He’d represent an upgrade for their ‘24 rotation, and if signed to a long-term deal, could be part of the staff rotation. They certainly have the payroll flexibility to make it happen. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 26, 2024

That news could be interpreted as a positive sign for the Red Sox' chances of signing Montgomery. However, manager Alex Cora threw cold water on that report by telling reporters on Monday that the reported Zoom meeting did take place ... two weeks ago.

Alex Cora says the Sox did have a Zoom with Jordan Montgomery, but it was the weekend before Spring Training started. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 26, 2024

Peter Gammons did report that the Red Sox "had a good meeting recently" with Scott Boras ...

One NL executive yesterday said "we hear the Red Sox and Scott Boras had a good meeting recently and may get some deal eventually done on Jordan Montgomery." — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 26, 2024

... but there's still no report of anything being imminent with Montgomery, either with the Red Sox or anyone else.

The Red Sox continue to have an upper hand over other MLB teams, with Montgomery's wife -- a dermatologist -- working at a Boston hospital this year. While that setup would likely lead to Montgomery preferring Boston over all other potential landing spots, his lack of contract in late February would indicate that he and his agent haven't dropped their asking price for the Red Sox or anyone else to this point.

Montgomery went 10-11 last year with a career-best 3.20 ERA for the Cardinals and Rangers, also setting career highs in starts (32) and innings pitched (188.2). In the postseason -- the first extended playoff opportunity of his career -- he went 3-1 in six appearances (five starts) with a 2.90 ERA. He posted a 1.29 ERA in three appearances in the ALCS against the Astros but then allowed four hits on nine hits over six innings in his lone World Series start against the Diamondbacks.

He'll land a deal eventually, and the Red Sox continue to be "in the mix." Yet the Red Sox have been somewhat involved with a number of players over the past several months, only for those players to sign elsewhere. So despite a desperate need for starting pitching, the Red Sox are likely to remain an outside contender for Montgomery's services, based on the monetary constraints Craig Breslow appears to be abiding by in his first year running baseball operations in Boston.