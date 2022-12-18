Red Sox sign former Dodger Justin Turner in free agency

BOSTON -- One day after losing J.D. Martinez to free agency, the Red Sox signed a potential replacement.

The Red Sox agreed to a deal with veteran Justin Turner, according to Jeff Passan and Joon Lee of ESPN. Passan reported it's a tow-year deal worth almost $22 million, with an opt-out clause after the first year.

Turner, 38, is expected to spend most of his time at designated hitter or first base, with Rafael Devers at third. Turner had been a Dodger for the last nine years

The 38-year-old Turner is a 14-year MLB veteran who's played for the Orioles, Mets and Dodgers at the big league level.

He was an All-Star in 2017 and in 2021, receiving MVP votes in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and winning the World Series in 2020. Last year, he batted .278 with a .788 OPS, hitting 13 home runs with 81 RBIs.

As the report noted, Turner isn't expected to unseat Rafael Devers at third base. Turner has some experience at first base, having played 238.1 innings at the position in his career.