Red Sox reportedly make multi-year offer to Nate Eovaldi

BOSTON -- The Red Sox extended a qualifying offer to pitcher Nathan Eovaldi last week. It sounds like the team wants him to stick around longer than that.

Boston reportedly gave the free agent righty a multi-year contract offer, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford and other reports. Eovaldi can mull that over for a bit, as he has until 4pm on Tuesday to accept or decline the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer the Red Sox brass also sent his way.

Or Eovaldi can take the one-year deal if he wants to stay in Boston and the two sides cannot reach a multi-year agreement. A multi-year deal would likely be for less money annually than that $19.65 million qualifying offer, but may be more enticing for the 32-year-old Eovaldi.

And if Eovaldi leaves Boston outright, the Red Sox would receive draft pick compensation since they extended that qualifying offer.

Injuries limited Eovaldi to 109.3 innings in 2022, but he was effective whenever he took the mound for Boston. He had a 3.87 ERA and 1.235 WHIP over his 20 starts, finishing the year at 6-3. Eovaldi enjoyed a career-year with Boston in 2021, making the All-Star team and finishing fourth in Cy Young voting, sporting a 3.75 ERA after making a career-high 32 starts.

The Red Sox could use some more depth in their starting rotation, with Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Whitlock on the books for next season. James Paxton, who did not pitch for the team in 2022, also picked up his player option and could figure into the rotation at some point next season.