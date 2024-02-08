Red Sox reportedly sign injured Michael Fulmer to two-year contract

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed an All-Star pitcher and former Rookie of the Year. He just likely won't be pitching any time soon.

According to Christopher Smith and Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox signed Michael Fulmer to a two-year contract. The right-hander, though, underwent surgery on his UCL in October, a procedure which is expected to keep him off the field for the entirety of the 2024 season.

The contract is a minor-league deal.

It's a similar situation to when the Red Sox signed James Paxton before the 2022 season, which he spent recovering from Tommy John surgery before exercising the second-year option in 2023. Paxton ended up making 19 starts for the Red Sox in 2023, going 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA.

The 30-year-old Fulmer made 58 appearances last season for the Cubs, going 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 1.333 WHIP. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2016 for the Tigers, when he went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. He was an All-Star in 2017, when he posted a 3.83 ERA over 25 starts.

Fulmer missed the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery, and after posting an 8.78 ERA in 2020, Fulmer made the switch to a relief role in 2021.