Red Sox reportedly activating 44-year-old Rich Hill

BOSTON -- Rich Hill is heading back to the majors at the age of 44. The Red Sox are reportedly activating Hill after signing the veteran left-hander to a minor league deal two weeks ago.

Robert Murray of Fansided was first to report the move Tuesday morning. Boston will have to make a corresponding move to make room for Hill on the roster.

Hill is now set to pitch his 20th season in the major leagues in his fourth different stint with the Red Sox. The Milton native made his pro debut with the Chicago Cubs back in 2005, and last pitched for Boston during the 2022 season. He first pitched for the Red Sox from 2010-12, and then again in 2015, when he shared the clubhouse with current Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

Team's were interested in signing Hill over the winter, but the southpaw opted to wait to sign with a club in need of pitching in the second half of the season. He spent much of his summer coaching his son's Little League team, and held a tryout for teams at the beginning of the month.

The Red Sox are in desperate need of a rotation arm after losing trade pickup James Paxton to a calf strain after the veteran had made just three starts for Boston.

Hill made one start for the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A, walking one batter while striking out two over two shutout innings against the Norfolk Tide on Aug. 23. He could potentially start Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.