Red Sox release Hansel Robles
BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox announced Saturday they have released right-handed relief pitcher Hansel Robles.
The team had designated Robles for assignment following Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he gave up a run and walked two.
Robles joined the Red Sox in 2021, posting a 3.60 ERA in 27 appearances that year. But he has struggled this season, going 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and allowing five home runs.
The Red Sox lost to the New York Yankees Friday night to fall 16 games back in the AL East.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.