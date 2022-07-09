Red Sox release Hansel Robles

Watch CBS News
BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox announced Saturday they have released right-handed relief pitcher Hansel Robles.

The team had designated Robles for assignment following Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he gave up a run and walked two.

Robles joined the Red Sox in 2021, posting a 3.60 ERA in 27 appearances that year. But he has struggled this season, going 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and allowing five home runs. 

The Red Sox lost to the New York Yankees Friday night to fall 16 games back in the AL East. 

