Red Sox place Nathan Eovaldi, Eric Hosmer on injured list

BOSTON -- The road just got a bit rougher for the Red Sox.

The team placed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and first baseman Eric Hosmer on the injured list on Tuesday, ahead of their six-game homestand vs. the Blue Jays and Rays.

Eovaldi had already been scratched from his start on Tuesday, though the Red Sox had held out some hope that he might be able to avoid an IL stint. Instead, he was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19.

For Hosmer, it's low back inflammation that lands him on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 21. Hosmer didn't play Sunday in the Red Sox' series finale vs. the Orioles.

Since joining the team at the trade deadline, Hosmer is hitting just .225 with a .611 OPS in 45 plate appearances with the Red Sox. Eovaldi is 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 18 starts this season. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 12, after missing his last start due to the same injury.

The team recalled pitcher Josh Winckowski and Franchy Cordero to fill the roster spots. Winckowski will be getting the start for the Red Sox on Tuesday in place of Eovaldi.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday night's game six games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.