Red Sox Place Christian Vazquez, Jonathan Arauz On COVID-IL

BOSTON (CBS) -- Two more Red Sox players landed on the COVID-IL on Tuesday, including catcher Christian Vazquez. With Vazquez joining Kevin Plawecki on the list, the Red Sox don't have any big league catchers for the foreseeable future.

Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz joined Plawecki on the list Tuesday, one day after the veteran backstop and two unnamed staffers were placed on the COVID-IL. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on an emergency basis on Monday, and is in the Boston lineup Tuesday night as the Red Sox open a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Ronaldo Hernandez was in the Boston clubhouse Tuesday as part of the team's "taxi squad," according to MLB.com's Ian Browne. Hernandez, who has no Major League experience, will likely be added to the Boston roster sometime ahead of Tuesday's game. He took the roster spot of veteran lefty Rich Hill, who was placed on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List following the passing of his father over the weekend.

Vazquez has hit .208 for Boston over seven games this season, and just hit his first homer of 2022 during Monday's loss to the Twins at Fenway Park. Arauz has yet to get a hit in his five appearances this season.

Updated MLB protocols this year state that players who test positive generally have to miss 10 days, but can return earlier if they stop exhibiting symptoms or produce two negative tests.

Righty reliever Tyler Danish and outfielder Rob Refsnyder were called up to take Boston's two empty roster spot.