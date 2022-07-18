Watch CBS News
Sports

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale undergoes successful surgery on broken finger

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale underwent a procedure Monday to reset his broken finger. The Red Sox called it a successful surgery performed at an outpatient center in Wellesley.

The team said Sale, "underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today."

Sale broke his finger Sunday when he was hit by a line drive at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox did not say how long the left-handed pitcher will be out.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.