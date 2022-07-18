Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale undergoes successful surgery on broken finger
BOSTON – Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale underwent a procedure Monday to reset his broken finger. The Red Sox called it a successful surgery performed at an outpatient center in Wellesley.
The team said Sale, "underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today."
Sale broke his finger Sunday when he was hit by a line drive at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox did not say how long the left-handed pitcher will be out.
