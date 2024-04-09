Fenway Park Home Opener: Red Sox facing toughest opponent of young season with Orioles visiting Boston

Can Red Sox keep rolling at Fenway Park after strong start on the road?

Can Red Sox keep rolling at Fenway Park after strong start on the road?

Can Red Sox keep rolling at Fenway Park after strong start on the road?

BOSTON -- When the Red Sox headed west after spring training, it really wasn't known what kind of record they'd be bringing with them back to Boston for their home opener on April 9. While the level of competition was not particularly high, the low-expectation Red Sox could have easily underperformed and gone .500 -- or worse -- on the 10-game trip.

Instead, the Red Sox are 7-3. And the vibes are fairly strong as the team returns home for the Fenway opener on Tuesday.

Some great pitching and some decent hitting allowed the Red Sox to split a four-game set with the Mariners, win two out of three against the Angels and sweep the A's. It's a whole different world than in 2019, when the Red Sox opened at Fenway with a 3-8 record after starting on the West Coast.

Alas, the degree of difficulty rises several notches this week, as the Red Sox will face by far their best opponent of the season in the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox-Orioles Pitching Matchups

Tuesday, April 9, 2:10 p.m.: Brayan Bello vs. Corbin Burnes

Brayan Bello is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA on the year. He had a decent start on Opening Day, allowing a pair of runs over five innings in Seattle, but he was tagged with four runs (all earned) in five innings of work in Oakland last week. Bello made just one start against the Orioles last year, allowing three runs on seven hits in five innings and picking up a victory

Corbin Burnes, the Orioles' big trade acquisition from the offseason, has a 2.31 ERA and 1-0 record through his first two starts of the year. He allowed one run on one hit (a Mike Trout solo homer) while striking out 11 in his season debut, and he managed to allow just two runs while giving up nine hits over 5.2 innings last week against the Royals. Burnes made a start against Boston last year, allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings in a no-decision.

Wednesday, April 10, 7:10 p.m.: Nick Pivetta vs. Cole Irvin

It's hard to find much fault in Nick Pivetta's start to the season, as he's allowed just one run over his 11 innings of work. That run ultimately led to a 1-0 Boston loss in Seattle, but he came back with five scoreless innings in Oakland. The Red Sox won that game 1-0.

If the Red Sox want to actually give Pivetta some run support, they'll have to get to Cole Irvin, who allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in a loss against Kansas City last week. Irvin made three appearances (one start) against the Red Sox last year, allowing four runs over 5.2 innings for a 6.23 ERA.

Thursday, April 11, 7:10 p.m.: Kutter Crawford vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Like Pivetta, Kutter Crawford has been awfully stingy on the mound this year, allowing just one total run over his two starts. He didn't get the win in Anaheim, as he was taken out with two on and two out in the fifth with Mike Trout coming to the plate. He also didn't get a win for his six innings of one-run ball in Seattle, as the Red Sox lost that game 4-3 in extras. But his 0.84 ERA and matching 0.844 WHIP represent strong starts to the season.

Grayson Rodriguez is 2-0, having allowed three runs over 12.1 innings against the Angels and Pirates. He gave up two solo homers to the Pirates last week but danced around four other hits and a pair of walks to last 6.1 innings in the victory.

Who's Hot

For the Red Sox, Tyler O'Neill has five home runs and seven walks in 37 plate appearances, Jarren Duran has 15 hits and six stolen bases, and Reese McGuire (8-for-24, 2 HRs) is off to a hot start.

For the Orioles, three players -- Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins -- have two homers apiece, while Santander leads the team with 10 RBIs. In limited plate appearance, Colton Cowser (.455 BA, 1.091 OPS) and Ryan O'Hearn (.333 BA, 1.035 OPS) have gotten off to good starts.

Non-2004 Red Sox Reunion

Tuesday's series opener will feature a pregame ceremony honoring the 2004 Red Sox, but it will also mark the return of another Red Sox champion in Craig Kimbrel. A World Series winner in 2018, Kimbrel is now closing games for the Orioles, after playing for both Chicago teams, the Dodgers and the Phillies over the past five years. Kimbrel has pitched against the Red Sox just once since leaving after the 2018 season, when he blew saves on consecutive days while with the White Sox. Kimbrel allowed two hits while walking three batters in his three innings of work on three consecutive days in September of 2021.

Kimbrel has one save in two opportunities this season, allowing just one base runner in his three innings of work.

He's now up to 418 career saves, just four behind Billy Wagner for seventh on the all-time list and five behind current Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen for sixth. Kimbrel and Jansen could be jockeying for the fourth or fifth spot on the all-time list, with John Franco (424) and Francisco Rodriguez (437) in their sights.