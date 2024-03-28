Red Sox' Opening Day pump-up video instructs players to "tune out the noise"

2024 Boston Red Sox Preview: What are some reasonable expectations for the team?

BOSTON -- Typically, when a team releases a pump-up video at the start of a new season, it's done to get the fan base riled up for the new year. This year, the Red Sox have seemingly made a pump-up video aimed directly at the players on the team.

In a video shared on social media on Thursday -- ahead of the team's season opener in Seattle -- the message was clear: Tune out the noise.

That message, as stated, wasn't directed at fans.

Boston pops conductor Keith Lockhart -- a name synonymous with gritty, hardscrabble ball players -- serves the narrator for the 90-second clip, and he says this:

All of us learn to tune out the noise. Nobody outside can tell you whether you're gonna succeed or fail. That comes from within. Generally, people who could never even dream of doing what you guys do are totally able to tell you why you're doing it wrong -- even before you've even done it. Learn to tune out the noise.

A new season is music to our ears. pic.twitter.com/dvg3heHt2p — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 28, 2024

Again, that seems like a message being delivered directly to the players, who may or may not be wasting their days on social media with the rest of us. It seems more like a message that manager Alex Cora may have delivered in the clubhouse at the start of spring training than anything else.

As for fans who would have liked to have seen the front office invest in a pitching staff that has an actual chance of competing in 2024 to turn around the franchise after back-to-back last-place finishes? They just might continue making noise -- specifically the booing variety -- if the season proceeds as expected.