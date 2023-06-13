Red Sox moving Kiké Hernandez away from shortstop position

BOSTON -- The Red Sox' plan to replace Xander Bogaerts was to ... not really replace Xander Bogaerts. Instead, the team leaned on veteran utility man Kiké Hernandez.

The plan didn't work out too well, and it's now over.

Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday at Fenway Park that Hernandez will no longer be playing shortstop this season, at least in a starting role.

Alex Cora says Kiké Hernández will play less SS, primarily playing CF and 2B moving forward. He’ll still be an option in late games at SS, if Sox PH for Pablo Reyes. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 13, 2023

Hernandez has started 46 games at shortstop this season, with Yu Chang ranking second on the team with 11 starts. Pablo Reyes, who's started seven games at the position, will get the bulk of starts in the short term, as Chang continues to work his way back from injury.

Hernandez's 14 errors at shortstop are most among major leaguers, and his .925 fielding percentage is well behind the league average of .972 at the position.

Cora also told reporters that Justin Turner will start at first base on Tuesday night, as Triston Casas' defense has not been at the level the Red Sox expected.