Red Sox make minor trade, acquire infielder Luis Urias from Brewers

BOSTON -- The Red Sox ended up making a minor move on trade deadline day, acquiring infielder Luis Urias from the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The deal was announced well after the 6 p.m. deadline, so it was something that came together late for Chaim Bloom and company.

"We're excited to get him. This is a guy who the past couple of years had been a Major League player but had a rough time getting on track this season," Bloom said in a conference call after the deadline. "We like where the arrow is pointing and are pretty excited to get him into the mix."

Urias has played just 20 games in the majors this season, slashing .145/.299/.236 at the plate. In 29 games in Triple A, the 21-year-old hit just .233.

Over his six-year career with the Padres and the Brewers, Urias has hit .235 with 46 homers and 57 doubles over 413 games. His best season came in 2021 when he played in 150 games and hit .249 to go with 23 homers, 25 doubles and 75 RBI.

Urias is a versatile infielder with experience as second base (130 games), shortstop (141 games), and third base (183 games).

Boston did make a pair of trades last week, acquiring righty reliever Mauricio Llovera from San Francisco and trading Enrique Hernandez to the Dodgers for a pair of minor league arms.