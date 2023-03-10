The Red Sox have lost their first game of the spring

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are undefeated no more. Boston lost its first game of the spring on Friday, ending the team's 12-game unbeaten streak.

The Red Sox were the last undefeated team in spring training, but lost to the Blue Jays, 2-0, in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday. The Boston offense, which led the Grapefruit League with 88 runs scored entering the game, wasn't able to muster anything against a Blue Jays squad that was mostly minor leaguers.

The Red Sox scattered just five hits in the loss. Boston went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

Veteran Corey Kluber got the start for the Red Sox, and allowed a pair of runs off five hits and two walks over his three-plus innings. The righty struck out three during his outing, falling to 1-1 on the spring.

The Red Sox are now now 9-1-3 on their spring slate with 18 games until the regular season begins. Opening Day is set for March 30 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.