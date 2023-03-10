Watch CBS News
The Red Sox have lost their first game of the spring

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are undefeated no more. Boston lost its first game of the spring on Friday, ending the team's 12-game unbeaten streak.

The Red Sox were the last undefeated team in spring training, but lost to the Blue Jays, 2-0, in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday. The Boston offense, which led the Grapefruit League with 88 runs scored entering the game, wasn't able to muster anything against a Blue Jays squad that was mostly minor leaguers.

The Red Sox scattered just five hits in the loss. Boston went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

Veteran Corey Kluber got the start for the Red Sox, and allowed a pair of runs off five hits and two walks over his three-plus innings. The righty struck out three during his outing, falling to 1-1 on the spring.

The Red Sox are now now 9-1-3 on their spring slate with 18 games until the regular season begins. Opening Day is set for March 30 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 4:41 PM

