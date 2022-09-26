Watch CBS News
Red Sox leaving 'Golden Tickets' under some Fenway Park seats for final games

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON - The team may be missing the playoffs this year, but the Boston Red Sox are still trying to make the final home games exciting.

Starting Monday, the team will be placing "Golden Tickets" under random seats for fans to win items like autographed memorabilia, tickets for opening day in 2023, team gear, "premium seating" for a game next year and a visit with the World Series trophies. Sections will also be randomly chosen to win Dunkin' and Stop & Shop gift cards, food and beverage vouchers, and other prizes. 

On October 4, Red Sox alumni will greet fans before the game, and after the final home game on October 5, fans will be allowed to run the bases and players will give away the shirts off their backs after the final out. 

