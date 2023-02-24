Red Sox fend off Northeastern Huskies in spring training opener

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have still never lost to a college team in spring training. But the Northeastern Huskies made things interesting on Friday in Fort Myers.

In a 7-inning game at JetBlue Park, the Huskies got the tying run to the plate with one out in the final inning. But a solid play from second baseman Nick Sogard accounted for out No. 2, before Brendan Cellucci struck Luke Masiuk out on three pitches to end the threat and the game. The Red Sox won 5-3.

Boston, though, scored all five of those runs in the first inning, all charged to Huskies starter James Quinlivan. The Red Sox capitalized on Quinlivan's lack of control, drawing four walks in the first inning while also getting hits from Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers to start the frame. Devers' single scored Duran, and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from newcomer Masataka Yoshida gave Boston a 2-0 lead.

Quinlivan was lifted with the bases loaded and one out after three straight walks, the last of which plated a run for Boston. Enmanuel Valdez then delivered a two-RBI double against Patrick Harrington make it a 5-0 lead for Boston.

Harrington recorded the final two outs of that first inning, and the Huskies kept the Red Sox off the board from that point forward.

After that five-run start, the Huskies held the Red Sox to just three hits and two walks over the final five innings.

That, though, proved to be enough for the Red Sox to remain undefeated against their collegiate opponents, with seven pitchers recording three outs apiece. Chase Shugart allowed two runs in the fourth inning, and Wyatt Olds allowed an unearned run in the fifth, tightening the score to 5-3. But a perfect sixth from Rio Gomez kept the score at 5-3, before Cellucci closed the door in the seventh.

For the Red Sox, in addition to Duran, Devers, and Yoshida, expected everyday starters Kiké Hernandez, Alex Verdugo, and Triston Casas started this game.

The Red Sox will begin their major league spring training action on Sunday when they visit the Braves in North Port.