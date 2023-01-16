Red Sox reportedly expressing interest in Elvis Andrus, Jurickson Profar

BOSTON -- The Red Sox obviously need an infielder or two following Xander Bogaerts' departure in free agency and Trevor Story's elbow surgery this offseason. A pair of names have entered the mix as potential additions to the Boston roster.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Boston has expressed interest in free agents Elvis Andrus and Jurickson Profar to "compensate for the loss of Story." Story was preparing to move back to shortstop this offseason following Bogaerts' departure for San Diego, but will likely miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing elbow surgery in early January.

Andrus is a veteran shortstop who split the 2022 season with the Oakland A's and Chicago White Sox, slashing .249/.303/.404 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs over 149 games. The 34-year-old is a 14-year MLB vet who spent the first 12 years of his career with the Texas Rangers, earning a pair of All-Star nods early in his career.

He would be a seamless fit at shortstop and swung a pretty good bat with the White Sox following his release by the Athletics last August, slashing .271/.309/.464 with nine home runs over 43 games with Chicago.

Profar, who turns 30 in February, would give Boston a more versatile option, having played every position besides pitcher and catcher over his nine-year career. He played left field for the Padres in 2022, after splitting time at all three outfield spots in 2021. He's played 218 games at second base and 104 games at shortstop over his career, but hasn't played shortstop since 2018. His addition could force some positional shuffling from Alex Cora.

A switch-hitter at the plate, Profar slashed .243/.331/.391 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs over 152 games in 2022. Profar has a career slash line of .238/.322/.386 over his nine-year career, spending time with the Rangers, Athletics, and Padres.