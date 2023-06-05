Red Sox DFA Raimel Tapia to clear room for Christian Arroyo on active roster

BOSTON -- To make room for Christian Arroyo on the active roster, the Red Sox have designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment.

Arroyo is off the 10-day IL and now Tapia is out of a job, the Red Sox announced Monday. Arroyo was placed on the Injured List on May 7 with a right hamstring strain.

Tapia, 29, was signed to a minor league deal by the Red Sox over the offseason but was part of the team's Opening Day roster. He appeared in 39 games for Boston and played all three spots in the outfield.

Tapia slashed .264/.333/.368 at the plate with a home run, four doubles, a triple, and six stolen bases in seven attempts. Boston now has a week to work out a trade with Tapia, outright release him, or attempt to pass him through waivers.

Designating Tapia for assignment may come as a bit of a surprise, as it leaves Boston with Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Durran, Alex Verdugo, and Rob Refsnyder as the team's outfielders. But the move could be a good indication that Adam Duvall -- who has been on the AL since April 9 when he landed awkwardly on his wrist while trying to make a sliding catch -- is good to go when he is eligible to be activated on Friday.

As for Monday's makeup game against the Rays at Fenway Park, Arroyo is batting ninth and playing second for the Red Sox.