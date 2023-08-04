Red Sox designate Christian Arroyo for assignment, call up new acquisition Luis Urias

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox called up new acquisition Luis Urias on Friday, clearing room for him on the roster by designating Christian Arroyo for assignment.

Arroyo, 28, has been with the Red Sox since 2020, when he was picked up off waivers from Cleveland. He's played in 224 games with the Red Sox, including 66 this year. While he primarily played second base, Arroyo also spent time with the Red Sox at shortstop, third base and right field.

This season, Arroyo is hitting .241 with a .638 OPS. Now that he has been DFA'd after the trade deadline, Arroyo will be placed on waivers. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll become eligible for minor league assignment for the Red Sox, though he could reject that assignment as a veteran with more than three years of service time.

Boston acquired Urias at the trade deadline from Milwaukee. He belted 23 homers and posted a .789 OPS in the 2021 season, but this year, he's hitting just .145 with a .535 OPS and one home run in 68 plate appearances.