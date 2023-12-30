Watch CBS News
Red Sox trade Chris Sale to Atlanta Braves for Vaughn Grissom

BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox have traded pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom.

Grissom, 22, has been with the Braves since 2022. He made his Major League debut at Fenway Park in August of that year, where he hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster.

Sale, 34, joined the Red Sox in 2017, winning the World Series with them in 2018. Last season, he started 20 games and went 6-5.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 2:32 PM EST

