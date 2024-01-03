Red Sox announce signing of pitcher Lucas Giolito

BOSTON -- It's officially official: Lucas Giolito will be joining the Red Sox rotation in 2024.

Boston announced the signing of the righty on Wednesday, after the pact was originally reported last Friday. It was announced as a one-year deal with a player option for 2025.

To make room for Giolito on the 40-man roster, right-handed reliever Mauricio Llovera has been designated for assignment. Llovera was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants last July and had a 5.46 ERA in his 25 appearances for the Red Sox.

Boston is getting an extremely durable starter in Giolito, but one that is looking to bounce back after a tough 2023 season. Giolito started well for the White Sox last season, but then struggled mightily for the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians down the stretch. He still took the ball every five days and made 33 starts (and chewed up 184.1 innings) over those three stops, but had a 4.88 ERA and 1.313 WHIP for the season.

After receiving Cy Young votes for three straight seasons from 2019-21, Giolito will now look to get back on track in a Boston rotation that is desperate for consistency. Brayan Bello led the staff with 154 innings pitched last season.