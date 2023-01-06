Red Sox announce one-year contract with Justin Turner

BOSTON -- It was reported back on Dec. 18 that the Red Sox and infielder Justin Turner had reached an agreement on a contract. His signing finally became official on Friday.

The ink has dried on Turner's deal with Boston, which is for one year with a player option for the 2024 season, the Red Sox announced Friday.

The 38-year-old Turner has 14 MLB seasons under his belt, playing for the Orioles, Mets, and Dodgers. He was a fan favorite over his nine seasons in Los Angeles, earning two All-Star nods and winning a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2020.

Last year, Turner hit .278 with a .788 OPS to go with 13 homers and 81 RBIs for Los Angeles.

Turner has slashed .289/.366/.466 for his career, with 164 homers and 292 doubles over 1,393 regular season games. He's hit a career-high 27 homers in a season three times, and most recently hit the number in 2021. He's clubbed 156 of his career homers over the last nine seasons with Los Angeles.

Turner has primarily played third, manning the hot corner in 963 games throughout his career, and split time between third and DH for the Dodgers last season. He also has experience at first (29 games) and second base (133 games), so Turner could move around the diamond for Alex Cora when he isn't DHing in Boston. He could take over for J.D. Martinez as the team's primary DH, after Martinez signed with the Dodgers last month.

The red-head also has a ton of playoff experience, playing in 19 postseason series with the Dodgers. Turner slashed .270/.370/..460 over 36 playoff games, and took home NLCS MVP honors in 2017.

To make room for Turner on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox have designated left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.