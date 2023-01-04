Report: Red Sox agree to 11-year contract extension with Rafael Devers, worth $331 million
BOSTON -- After losing Xander Bogaerts to free agency this year, the Red Sox have made sure that Rafael Devers won't do the same next year.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Red Sox and Devers agreed to an 11-year contract extension worth more than $330 million -- a deal that will keep Devers in Boston for the long term.
Ken Rosenthal confirmed the news, stating that the deal begins in 2024 and that it's for $331 million, not $332 million. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier also confirmed the reporting.
Devers was entering his final year under team control, and he and the team agreed on a $17.5 million salary for 2023 to avoid arbitration on Tuesday.
But this deal ensures that Devers' time in Boston will extend long after 2023, as the 26-year-old is now signed through his late 30s.
Devers made his MLB debut in 2017 at the age of 20, and in 689 games, he has a .283 batting average and .854 OPS, earning starting All-Star spots in each of the past two years and winning a Silver Slugger at third base in 2021. He led the league with 54 doubles in 2019, when he posted a career-high .916 OPS, and he hit a career-high 38 home runs in 2021.
