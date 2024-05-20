Red Lobster is closing at least 48 of its restaurants Red Lobster is closing at least 48 of its restaurants 00:17

Red Lobster, a nationwide restaurant chain known for its affordable seafood and cheddar bay biscuits, said late Sunday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In a statement, Red Lobster said it plans to sell "substantially all" of its assets. The company added that its roughly 650 restaurants will remain open and operating during the bankruptcy process.

"This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster," CEO Jonathan Tibus said in a statement. "It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth. The support we've received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests."

In May, a company that helps businesses liquidate restaurant equipment revealed that Red Lobster planned to close roughly 50 of tis restaurants.

Red Lobster's roots date back to 1968, when the first restaurant opened in Lakeland, Florida, as a family-owned establishment under local restaurateur Bill Darden. The restaurant eventually expanded nationwide, allowing Americans from all corners of the U.S. to enjoy crab, shrimp, lobster and other seafood.

Red Lobster has consistently lost money for years. In 2023, the company saw its financial losses swell after expanding its well-known all-you-can-eat shrimp deal. But while customer demand surged, Red Lobster struggled to turn a profit while serving mounds of shellfish at a comparatively bargain-basement price.

The chain is partially owned by Thailand seafood producer Thai Union, which first invested in Red Lobster in 2016. In January, the company announced plans to sell its stake, with CEO Thiraphong Chansiri saying the pandemic, higher interest rates, and rising material and labor costs have hurt Red Lobster's financial performance.

—This is a breaking story and will be updated.