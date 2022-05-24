Red Jacket Resort cancels all summer reservations after devastating fire

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - Last month's fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in New Hampshire will keep the decades-old establishment closed through Labor Day.

Flames tore through the hotel on April 30, and some guests had to jump from their balconies to escape the fire.

The owners told WBZ-TV on Tuesday that they have to cancel all reservations for this summer, and still don't know when they'll be able to reopen.

The fire burned for 12 hours in the resort's south wing, which was built in the 1970s before sprinklers were required.

The resort is a family retreat in New Hampshire's White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.