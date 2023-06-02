Red Bull Cliff Divers wow crowds at high-diving competition in Boston's Seaport

BOSTON - The Red Bull Cliff Divers are back in Boston. They wowed crowds Friday with their high-diving competition outside the Institute of Contemporary Art in the Seaport.

Twenty-four of the world's most elite high-divers are diving off a platform 88 feet above Boston Harbor, hitting the water at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.

The diving continues Saturday at 10 a.m. The weather will be cooler and cloudier than Friday but organizers said they only cancel if it's too windy or if there's lightning.

The event is free and open to the public but VIP tickets are available to watch from the hospitality yacht. Spectators are encouraged to get there early to get a good spot to watch the diving.