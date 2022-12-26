Goats at local farms are ready to munch on your Christmas tree

HANSON - It's the most wonderful time of year - especially for goats at Massachusetts and New Hampshire farms with an appetite for pine needles.

Local farms are once again putting out the word that they're accepting donations of Christmas trees for goats and other barnyard animals to munch on.

"The goats and chickens love them and the needles are a natural dewormer for them and also have vitamins," The Channell Homestead in Hanson tells WBZ-TV. "So they are a special treat with great benefits!"

Goats chowing down on a Christmas Tree at Channell Homestead. Channell Homestead

Channell Homestead is asking people to drop off trees at 92 South Street in Hanson. Donated trees should be "still very much alive" - not dried out - and be free of tinsel, ornaments or sprays like fire retardant and pesticides to be safe for goats to eats.

Below is a list of other farms that have already said via social media that they'll be accepting trees this year. You may want to reach out before making the trip to confirm that they are able to accept your tree.

Martin Brown Farm, Uxbridge

104 Mill Street

Goats To Go, Georgetown

201 Pond Street

Unity Farm Sanctuary, Sherborn

17 Unity Lane

Camp Marshall - Worcester County 4-H Center, Spencer

92 McCormick Road

Anderson Farm, Chesterfield NH

130 Twin Brook Road

Legacy Lane Farm, Stratham NH

217 Portsmouth Avenue

Black Dog Farm, Barnstead NH

614 Province Road