Recurring ear, nose and throat problems in young children could be sign of autism, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Recurrent ear, nose, and throat conditions in some young children could be an early sign of autism.

Researchers in the United Kingdom tracked more than 10,000 children through the first four years of life. They found that those with recurrent common ear and upper respiratory problems were more likely to eventually be diagnosed with autism or demonstrate high levels of autism traits.

Signs included mouth breathing, snoring, pulling on ears, decreased hearing during colds, and rarely listening. The scientists said the study suggests that ear and respiratory signs may be an early marker for an increased risk of autism and that early treatment of these conditions may improve the quality of life for kids with autism.   

