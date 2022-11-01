Record crowds descend on "Witch City" Halloween night

SALEM - People from all over the world descended on the Witch City of Salem Halloween night, where police were out in force to make sure it was fun and safe.

A Halloween night stroll in downtown Salem is a costume roller coaster.

"We love this madness," one man said. "We love everyone coming here, love being able to welcome everyone to a place we love as well."

Indeed, the Witch City has welcomed record crowds on each of the previous three Saturdays, and officials believe Halloween night was the biggest. The normal population of Salem is about 45,000 people. On several days during October, the city had 100,000 visitors.

"Our roads were essentially designed 400 years ago, and while there have been significant improvements, there's only so much you can do," said Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

What they have done is successfully urged the use of public transit to ease the parking crunch and made a bunch of downtown streets pedestrian only, keeping paths clear for first responders.

But so far, there has been precious little trouble.

"Crazy amount of people, but I'm telling you from people being all over the world, they're absolutely the nicest people you can meet," a woman said.

Like a couple from Australia, where Halloween fun by adults is not a thing.

"Americans like to get in the spirit of everything, so we love it. Sports games, everything," a woman from Australia said.

Where else can you get a comforting hug from Satan, or kind words from some sea creature.

"It's just a beautiful place to be, you can come here be yourself for a couple days, let loose and have some fun and enjoy the day," a man said.

It's the kind of vibe where a hideous look is appreciated and even respected.

And if all these visitors spend their money in local shops and go home happy and safe, Salem will count its blessings and start planning for next year.

"This is our big, big season, our big, big day and we want to make sure we get everything right," said Chief Miller.