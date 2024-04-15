Is real meat healthier for you than plant-based meat?

Plant based meat may not be healthier for you than real meat, study says

BOSTON - A new study looked at whether or not real meat is healthier for you than fake meat.

We know that diets rich in plant-based foods are good for your heart and metabolic health, so many people have been replacing hot dogs, hamburgers, and chicken nuggets with plant-based meat alternatives.

These products are designed to resemble the taste and texture of meat, but a new study finds they may not provide a heart health advantage.

Researchers in Singapore followed more than 80 subjects over eight weeks and found no significant improvements in LDL cholesterol among those eating plant-based meat substitutes and traditional meat.

Those on the traditional meat diet had better blood sugar control. So, instead of replacing traditional meat with plant-based meat substitutes, you're better off substituting meat with healthy plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.