Is real meat healthier for you than plant-based meat?
BOSTON - A new study looked at whether or not real meat is healthier for you than fake meat.
We know that diets rich in plant-based foods are good for your heart and metabolic health, so many people have been replacing hot dogs, hamburgers, and chicken nuggets with plant-based meat alternatives.
These products are designed to resemble the taste and texture of meat, but a new study finds they may not provide a heart health advantage.
Researchers in Singapore followed more than 80 subjects over eight weeks and found no significant improvements in LDL cholesterol among those eating plant-based meat substitutes and traditional meat.
Those on the traditional meat diet had better blood sugar control. So, instead of replacing traditional meat with plant-based meat substitutes, you're better off substituting meat with healthy plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.