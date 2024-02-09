It's National Pizza Day! Celebrate with authentic Italian pizza in Massachusetts

MEDFORD - February 9 is National Pizza Day! And what better way to celebrate the holiday than to indulge in a pizza recipe that came all the way from Italy and landed in Medford.

It all started when the owners of Real Italian Gusto, Matteo Ronzio and Francesca Dallora, traveled from their home country to the United States for a simple vacation.

"Since the first time I came here, it was for a holiday with my wife. We fell in love with New England," Matteo said

"While we were here and just relaxing and enjoying our time we said 'Maybe, maybe we can do something here. Maybe we can change our lives,'" Francesca said.

They made the move to Massachusetts nine years ago and opened up Real Italian Gusto. They wanted to bring the Italian food they grew up with to Medford.

"It's like a learning curve. We tried to understand and try not to teach, but to share. To share what is our culture," Matteo explained.

There are different names for different food items at the shop.

"You call it marinara sauce. We just call it just sauce," Matteo said.

But we all speak the language of pizza.

"Coming to the United States, wow, I found out that there were so many different types of pizza here that I didn't know about. So sometimes I was confused. But what makes this pizza, the Neapolitan style, very unique is the dough. So how we make the dough and how we take care of it," Matteo explained.

At Real Italian Gusto the pizza is done in under 3 minutes and just like all the items on the menu, the customer is delighted

"A lot of times people tell us 'coming here is like having a corner of Italy.' The feeling that they are there and that's what we wanted to do so that's great," Francesca said.