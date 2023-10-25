Real estate law covers supernatural happenings at Massachusetts homes

BOSTON - The haunted history of Massachusetts homes and hotels is well known. There's the Omni Parker Hotel's supernatural sightings and Salem, home to spooky season, and towns like Westwood where one former school house has a paranormal past, but what about the homes we haven't heard of?

Massachusetts' haunted housing market is so spooky the state has a general law on the books to help homeowners successfully sell.

"It states specifically if there's paranormal activity in the property you don't have to disclose that affirmatively," said Catherine Taylor of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. The dark disclosure law protects sellers and real estate agents

"People always want to sell their house as fast and as easily as possible. They don't want to do anything that's going to spook a prospective buyer. But if they do ask and say well is this house haunted or has someone passed away on this property, you're required to disclose it," said Taylor.

And according to HomeAdvisor, there's a high chance you're purchasing a paranormal property. The digital marketplace released a spooky statistic in 2022 that there is a 23.5 percent chance of buying a haunted house in Massachusetts.