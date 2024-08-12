Reagle Music Theatre bringing "stunning" performance of "An American in Paris" to Waltham

"Beautiful" dance-centric musical, "An American in Paris," comes to Reagle Music Theatre in Waltham

WALTHAM – Dance lovers are in for a treat with Reagle Music Theatre's new production of "An American in Paris."

The golden-age musical is inspired by the 1951 Academy Award-winning film starring Gene Kelly.

While most musical theater focuses on singing, this show in Waltham highlights dance and movement.

"It is a very, very heavy dance show. Most of our numbers are about a minute of singing and then you have seven minutes of dance," actor Jack Mullin told WBZ-TV.

Mullen and Samantha Barnes co-star in the piece about an American soldier in post-World War II Paris, who falls in love with a French girl.

The performers say the music, by George and Ira Gershwin, just sweeps you away.

"It's absolutely stunning. It's so beautiful to dance to as well," Barnes said.

New choreography for "An American in Paris"

Director and choreographer Rachel Bertone used her own classical dance background to create the all-new choreography. The cast had just 10 days to rehearse.

"We have high school students, college students, Boston professionals, It's amazing that they all come together, many of them have 9-5 jobs, and then spend their entire evening with us creating art," Bertone said.

Mullen is excited about the full orchestra that will be in place for performances.

"It's such a gift, especially for dancers like us, to be able to not only dance Gershwin's music, but with a full pill like this. Those are some really magical experiences that a lot of people don't get," Mullen said.

Production at Robinson Theater in Waltham

While the musical takes place in 1845, and the music dates back to the 1920s, Barnes said the piece doesn't feel dated.

"It keeps its relevancy throughout whatever you're doing in life. Even though this does take place after World War II and none of us were alive at that point and we don't understand, there are still things that we can relate to throughout the story. And I think that with Golden Age pieces, that never goes away," Barnes said.

Bertone says the audiences can "expect a fantastic Broadway-style show with beautiful designs, beautiful dancers, amazing actors, and just be swept away by this Gershwin music and this dance spectacular that I don't think you can see at any other theater in Boston."

You can see Reagle Music Theatre's production of An American in Paris at the Robinson Theater in Waltham through August 18.