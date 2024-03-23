Massachusetts library reopens after bomb threat received before Pride event

READING – A library in Massachusetts has reopened after a bomb threat was received moments before a Pride event was set to begin, police say.

Police were called to the Reading Public Library on Saturday after a bomb threat was sent in an email. The Massachusetts Bomb Squad searched the area and found no threats to the public.

Police say they believe the threat was an attempt to disrupt the Pride event being hosted at the library due to a "thinly veiled reference" in the email.

"We will bring the full power of our agency to bear on the investigation. Threatening violence and harm to others will not be tolerated in Reading. We will not be silent on these matters, and our neighbors will not be intimidated," Police Chief David Clark said in a statement.

They also said that there was a similar threat in another community earlier in the week.

Police are still investigating.