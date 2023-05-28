Watch CBS News
Reaction photos tell the whole story of Derrick White's impossible buzzer-beater vs. Heat

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Pictures may be worth a thousand words, but all the Celtics needed at the end of Game 6 were two points.

They got those points by way of a tip-in by Derrick White with 0.1 seconds, who put back a Marcus Smart miss to give the Celtics a 104-103 victory on the road to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.

Considering it came just after Jimmy Butler had hit three free throws to turn a two-point Heat deficit into a one-point Heat lead, and considering what was at stake, and considering the initial shot from Smart missed, it made for one of the most dramatic finishes in NBA history.

And while the video captures the scene rather well, the photos of the Celtics' reactions manage to paint the best picture.

Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White Megan Briggs / Getty Images
Robert Williams
Robert Williams Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
Jaylen Brown, Derrick White
Jaylen Brown, Derrick White Megan Briggs / Getty Images
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six
Jaylen Brown Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The combination of shock, joy and relief was impossible for anyone in a Celtics jersey to hide, and -- provided they go on to win Game 7 -- those photos figure to go down in Celtics lore for a long time.

