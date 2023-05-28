Reaction photos tell the whole story of Derrick White's impossible buzzer-beater vs. Heat
BOSTON -- Pictures may be worth a thousand words, but all the Celtics needed at the end of Game 6 were two points.
They got those points by way of a tip-in by Derrick White with 0.1 seconds, who put back a Marcus Smart miss to give the Celtics a 104-103 victory on the road to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.
Considering it came just after Jimmy Butler had hit three free throws to turn a two-point Heat deficit into a one-point Heat lead, and considering what was at stake, and considering the initial shot from Smart missed, it made for one of the most dramatic finishes in NBA history.
And while the video captures the scene rather well, the photos of the Celtics' reactions manage to paint the best picture.
The combination of shock, joy and relief was impossible for anyone in a Celtics jersey to hide, and -- provided they go on to win Game 7 -- those photos figure to go down in Celtics lore for a long time.
for more features.