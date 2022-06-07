Raytheon moving headquarters out of Massachusetts to Virginia
WALTHAM - Raytheon is moving its global headquarters out of Massachusetts.
The Waltham-based defense contractor is heading to Arlington, Virginia. The CEO said the new location will better serve their government and commercial aerospace partners.
A Raytheon spokesperson told WBZ-TV the company will still keep the Waltham facility and there will be no impact on workers here.
