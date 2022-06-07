Watch CBS News
Raytheon moving headquarters out of Massachusetts to Virginia

By CBSBoston.com Staff

WALTHAM - Raytheon is moving its global headquarters out of Massachusetts.

The Waltham-based defense contractor is heading to Arlington, Virginia. The CEO said the new location will better serve their government and commercial aerospace partners.

A Raytheon spokesperson told WBZ-TV the company will still keep the Waltham facility and there will be no impact on workers here.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 12:40 PM

