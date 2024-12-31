Raynham crash leaves driver, passenger dead after airborne car hits tree

Raynham crash leaves two dead, once seriously injured.

RAYNHAM - Two people were killed and a third was critically hurt in a single car crash in Raynham, Massachusetts late Monday night.

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra was heading down East Britannia Street just after 9 p.m. when police say the car left the road and "went airborne" before slamming into a tree.

Two people were killed when a car hit a tree on East Britannia Street in Raynham, Mass. on Dec. 30, 2024. CBS Boston

In a statement Tuesday, Raynham Police said the driver was ejected in the crash and two passengers were still inside the car, which was found leaning up against a tree.

Raynham crash victims

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Averi Costa-Burton, of Fall River, was rushed to Morton Hospital in Taunton where he died.

One of the passengers, 28-year-old Dorryn Robinson, of New Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second passenger was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on a medical rescue helicopter with what police described as "life-threatening injuries." His name has not been released, but investigators said he's 25 years old and from Fall River. He was sitting in the back seat of the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Raynham Police are working with the Bristol County District Attorney's office to find out what caused the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.