Why do I get an itchy rash from using adhesive bandages? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Debbie writes, "Every time I have a Band-Aid on, I get a rash that gets really itchy and leaves the mark of the Band-Aid, too. I'm not allergic to latex. What can I do?"

You're not alone. Many people get irritation from the latex, rubber, or the adhesive chemicals (glue) that make bandages stick to the skin. You can develop redness, itching, or even blisters. Some people get the same reaction from medical tape.

These local reactions can be treated with an over-the-counter steroid cream. In the future, you can try what's called a "skin barrier film" which you spray or wipe on your skin to provide a thin protective layer between your skin and the sticky part of the bandage.

