Why do I get an itchy rash from using adhesive bandages? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Why do I get an itchy rash from using adhesive bandages?
BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Debbie writes, "Every time I have a Band-Aid on, I get a rash that gets really itchy and leaves the mark of the Band-Aid, too. I'm not allergic to latex. What can I do?"

You're not alone. Many people get irritation from the latex, rubber, or the adhesive chemicals (glue) that make bandages stick to the skin. You can develop redness, itching, or even blisters. Some people get the same reaction from medical tape.

These local reactions can be treated with an over-the-counter steroid cream. In the future, you can try what's called a "skin barrier film" which you spray or wipe on your skin to provide a thin protective layer between your skin and the sticky part of the bandage.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 5:43 PM EDT

