Rare striped dolphin washes ashore at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAMPTON, N.H. - Wildlife experts are investigating how a rare dolphin washed ashore at Hampton Beach.

Rescuers said they haven't seen a striped dolphin in New England for about a decade. Striped dolphins usually stay in tropical waters.

Scientists are now studying the carcass to determine how the animal died and why it was this far north.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 4:39 PM

