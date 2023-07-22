Rare striped dolphin washes ashore at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. - Wildlife experts are investigating how a rare dolphin washed ashore at Hampton Beach.
Rescuers said they haven't seen a striped dolphin in New England for about a decade. Striped dolphins usually stay in tropical waters.
Scientists are now studying the carcass to determine how the animal died and why it was this far north.
