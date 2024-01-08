Rare Bruce Springsteen photos debut in Boston at Wang Center's Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

BOSTON - Music lovers from all around the world are coming to the Boch Center Wang Theater in Boston to see the incredible memorabilia, photographs and artifacts at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame.

The Hall is spread throughout the theater, with display cases lining the halls and special rooms filled with unique items.

Right now, a collection of more than 40 rare photographs of Bruce Springsteen, from the Springsteen archives, is making its debut at the Hall in Boston.

It's attracting a whole new set of fans, like Steven Snyder from East Boston.

"Just to see how, to see him young, and to see how he's aged, and to see the band, I think that was really interesting," he said.

Deana McCloud, the owner/partner of The Museum Collective, said roving exhibits, like this one, are crucial.

"Any hall of fame that's done right isn't a static entity. It's not just focused on things in cases, the people that passed away long ago. It's how does that influence today? How does that educate a new generation to find their own voices? Who's the next Bruce Springsteen? That's what we want to do - inspire these young people to understand that they have a voice and what they have to say is important, and we're listening," McCloud finished.

Boch Center Historian Scott Towers helps run the near-daily tours, where the Springsteen exhibit is just part of the experience.

He said fans will "leave saying, 'Wow, I didn't know I was going to get a full behind the scenes tour and stand on one of the biggest stages in the country.'"

"We have so much rich music history in the city, but there isn't necessarily a place that celebrates it. And we want to be that place," Towers said.

The Springsteen exhibit at the Folk, Americana, Roots Hall of Fame runs through April 7.



