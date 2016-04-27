New Test Diagnoses Cancer Faster, Offers Patients Better Treatment

BOSTON (CBS) - Dr. Mallika Marshall moderated a panel at the 2016 World Medical Innovation Forum Wednesday and learned of a new test that is being used to diagnose and help direct care for patients with certain cancers.

"You gotta be kidding me," was David Gill's first thought when his doctors told him he had cancer last year. "I had no symptoms. No nothing," Gill said.

The 59-year old Army veteran from Greenland, New Hampshire was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome MDS, a blood cancer which quickly started to transform into acute leukemia.

"Acute leukemia can kill a person in days and so a fast diagnosis is very important," says Dr. Frank Kuo, a pathologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Kuo and colleagues at the Brigham and the Dana Farber Institute developed a new test called a Rapid Heme Panel.

"We can get a much better and accurate diagnosis and figure out the best treatment to that patient and avoid treatments that have a lot of side effects," explains Dr. Neal Lindeman of the Rapid Heme Test.

Dr. Lindeman is also a pathologist at the Brigham. "We can figure out if they're responding quickly or not responding so we can make changes… It's really a revolution from my perspective," says Dr. Lindeman.

Based on David's results, doctors at the Dana Farber started him on an experimental pill that he takes once a day. It allows him to avoid radiation, which can cause serious side effects.

David met Dr. Kuo for first time at the forum Wednesday.

"God bless you," said David to Dr. Kuo and Dr. Lindeman.

"Knowing that a test that we're doing actually helps someone in real life is a real good feeling," says Dr. Kuo.

"There's nothing else you can ask of anyone other to help another human being out," says Gill, "And he's (Dr. Kuo) doing that. And it's wonderful."

The Rapid Heme Test has been used for the past eighteen months at the Brigham and at the Dana Farber and they're running hundreds a month. It was the first test of its kind and is still the most comprehensive in the world.

Gill will undergo a stem cell transplant later this year, and says his prognosis is very good.