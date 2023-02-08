Randolph teacher taken to hospital after substance found in coffee

Randolph teacher taken to hospital after substance found in coffee

RANDOLPH - A Randolph teacher was taken to the hospital after an unknown substance was put in the teacher's coffee Wednesday.

The Donovan Elementary School teacher went to the hospital as a precaution. There is no information on whether the teacher suffered any side effect.

The school district said that because the students responsible are young, there is no formal police investigation right now. The incident is being treated as a disciplinary matter.