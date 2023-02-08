Watch CBS News
Local News

Randolph teacher taken to hospital after substance found in coffee

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Randolph teacher taken to hospital after substance found in coffee
Randolph teacher taken to hospital after substance found in coffee 00:25

RANDOLPH - A Randolph teacher was taken to the hospital after an unknown substance was put in the teacher's coffee Wednesday.

The Donovan Elementary School teacher went to the hospital as a precaution. There is no information on whether the teacher suffered any side effect.

The school district said that because the students responsible are young, there is no formal police investigation right now. The incident is being treated as a disciplinary matter.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.