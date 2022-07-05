Watch CBS News
Local News

2 shot at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

RANDOLPH -- Two people were shot Saturday night at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph on Monday night.

Randolph Police said they were called to Mazzeo Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The two shooting victims were taken to a Boston-area hospital. Their status is not known at this time.

Police said there is no active threat to the community, but that there will be a significant police presence while the investigation is ongoing. Officers did not say if any arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 9:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.