2 shot at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph
RANDOLPH -- Two people were shot Saturday night at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph on Monday night.
Randolph Police said they were called to Mazzeo Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The two shooting victims were taken to a Boston-area hospital. Their status is not known at this time.
Police said there is no active threat to the community, but that there will be a significant police presence while the investigation is ongoing. Officers did not say if any arrests have been made yet.
This is a developing story.
