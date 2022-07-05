2 shot at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph

RANDOLPH -- Two people were shot Saturday night at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph on Monday night.

Randolph Police said they were called to Mazzeo Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The two shooting victims were taken to a Boston-area hospital. Their status is not known at this time.

Police said there is no active threat to the community, but that there will be a significant police presence while the investigation is ongoing. Officers did not say if any arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story.